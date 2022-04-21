Worcester’s Brice Richins defends against Gunston in a 12-5 win over the Herons last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team has reeled off four straight wins to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Mallards routed Smyrna, 20-4, on the road last Friday. After a 17-7 loss to Bennett in the second game of the season, the Worcester boys have now won four in a row. The streak includes wins over Saints Peter and Paul, Caravel, Gunston and now Smyrna last Friday. Worcester faces crosstown rival Stephen Decatur on the road on Monday in a make-up of a game postponed back on March 30.