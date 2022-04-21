Worcester Boys Run Win Streak to Four

by
Worcester’s Brice Richins defends against Gunston in a 12-5 win over the Herons last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team has reeled off four straight wins to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Mallards routed Smyrna, 20-4, on the road last Friday. After a 17-7 loss to Bennett in the second game of the season, the Worcester boys have now won four in a row. The streak includes wins over Saints Peter and Paul, Caravel, Gunston and now Smyrna last Friday. Worcester faces crosstown rival Stephen Decatur on the road on Monday in a make-up of a game postponed back on March 30.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.