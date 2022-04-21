SNOW HILL — One suspect involved in a shooting at a downtown hotel last June has been sentenced to five years with all but 151 days suspended, but the primary suspect found guilty last week of first-degree assault still awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Antonio Epps, now 28, of District Heights, Md., was charged initially for his role in the incident with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and numerous other charges for allegedly shooting a male victim who had fallen through the sunroof of a vehicle he was occupying last June 13. Last week, Epps was found guilty of first-degree assault and numerous other counts and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

A second suspect, Jameal McLeod, 28, of Capital Heights, in January pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for his role in the incident. Back in court last Friday for sentencing, McLeod was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon his release after his 151 days.

Around 2:50 a.m. last June 13, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported shooting incident. Upon the officers’ arrival, witnesses advised both the suspects and the victim had left the scene, according to police reports. The victim, a 21-year-old male from Reisterstown, Md., was located a short time later. Ocean City EMS treated the victim for two gunshot wounds and transported him to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

The investigation revealed the suspects’ vehicle was parked in the hotel parking lot. The victim, believing the vehicle was unoccupied, walked on top of the vehicle and fell through the sunroof. The occupants of the vehicle got out and confronted the victim. During the confrontation, one of the vehicle’s occupants, later identified as Epps, shot the victim two times. The suspects then fled.

Officers broadcasted a description of the vehicle and the suspects to allied law enforcement agencies in the area. Berlin police officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a convenience store on Route 50. During the stop, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, along with a loaded, large-capacity drum-style magazine was recovered.

Epps was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and numerous weapons charges.

The second suspect, McLeod, was charged with three counts of accessory after the statute and carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle.