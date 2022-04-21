Seahawks Sweep Pair Against Bayside North Foes

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team last week reeled off a pair of impressive wins against Bayside North opponents to improve to 4-2 on the season.

After a narrow 12-11 loss to Easton, the Seahawks have won a pair of impressive games last week against Bayside North opponents. Decatur beat North Caroline, 15-5, last Tuesday, followed by a 19-0 rout of Kent County the next day. Things will get tougher for the Decatur boys, who will face old nemesis Kent Island at home on Friday, followed by a match-up with neighborhood rival Worcester Prep at home next Monday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.