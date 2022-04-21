BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team last week reeled off a pair of impressive wins against Bayside North opponents to improve to 4-2 on the season.

After a narrow 12-11 loss to Easton, the Seahawks have won a pair of impressive games last week against Bayside North opponents. Decatur beat North Caroline, 15-5, last Tuesday, followed by a 19-0 rout of Kent County the next day. Things will get tougher for the Decatur boys, who will face old nemesis Kent Island at home on Friday, followed by a match-up with neighborhood rival Worcester Prep at home next Monday.