The family of Chuck Webb would like to announce a celebration of his life is planned for Seacrets’ nightclub on Thursday, April 28 from 3-6 p.m. Tranzfusion and Bird Dog & the Road Kings bands will perform. The celebration will be livestreamed on Seacrets website. Friends and family welcome. A formal obituary to follow next week.

Norma Jean Brodsky

OCEAN CITY — Norma Jean Brodsky (nee Teague) of Havre de Grace and formerly of Bel Air died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of heart failure at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill. She was 91.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Lee Brodsky, a former federal mediator in Baltimore, and they were married for 49 years.

Born in Eagan, Tenn. on Nov. 12, 1930, Norma Jean was the fifth of eight children born to Marshall and Lavannah Teague (nee Tye). Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Baltimore where she obtained her beautician’s license and worked for Mario’s Salon. After her marriage to Donald on January 31,1953 she continued to work until their first child Donna was born in late November. Six years later their second child Pamela was born. As the children got older, Jean began working in retail at Joss, a small gift shop in Towson, then in later years at Lohmeyer’s Clothiers in Baltimore and in Towson.

Jean was an active member of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air for 51 years. She enjoyed gardening, long walks in nature, and listening to classical music. She excelled at being a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Tower Lenzner (Ronald) of Havre de Grace and Pamela Berger (Richard) of Ocean City; grandchildren John “Hutch” Tower (Kathryn) of Havre de Grace, Addison Tower Kline (John) of Havre de Grace, Hunter Tower (Jill) of Kennett Square, Pa., Jackson Berger of Ocean City and Arella Berger of Ocean City; and four great grandchildren. Granddaughter Aliya Berger predeceased her in 1995.

A viewing was held at Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air on Tuesday, April 19. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 20 at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean’s name may be made to the Deacons’ Fund at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Jenny Mary Sweeney

SELBYVILLE — Jenny Mary Sweeney, age 96, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home in Selbyville, Del.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Badolato and Maria Basso Badolato. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood

“Norm” J. Sweeney in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a son N. Joseph Sweeney and his wife, Linda. She is survived by a son, Michael Anthony Sweeney of Selbyville, and a daughter, Gina Marie Sweeney of Selbyville. There are three grandchildren, Nicole Laumann and her husband Paul, Andrew Streib and his wife Rhonda, and Dawn Stutzel and her husband Jeff. There are also four great-grandchildren, Katherine Streib, Brianna Streib, Paul Anthony Laumann, III and Nina Marie Laumann. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bartholomew Badolato and Abbondanzio, and a sister Carmela Horwath. She is survived by a brother, Anthony Badolato, and his wife Charlotte of Berlin.

Mrs. Sweeney had worked at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Md. She was a member of Saint Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City where she served as a choir member, cantor, alter guild, and bereavement committee. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Ancient Order of Hibernians. She was a recipient of the Order of Merit from the Diocese of Wilmington, presented by Bishop Michael Salterelli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at noon at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior to the mass, from 11 a.m. to noon. Reverend John Lunness will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Luke’s Catholic Church, 14401 Sinepuxent Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Robert T. Hastings, Sr.

BERLIN — Robert T. Hastings, Sr., Chief Warrant Officer, US Army retired, age 83, passed away on Monday April 18, 2022.

Born in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Preston F. Hastings and Lilly Mae Allen.

Robert served for more than 30 years in the Army, Army Reserve, Maryland National Guard, and Maryland Defense Force. He retired from the Town of Ocean City as Wastewater Supervisor. As a Vietnam combat veteran, he was active in veterans’ affairs and served in various elected positions with the VFW including State Commander for Maryland.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Marie Hastings; two sons, Brig. Gen. Robert T. Hastings, Jr. (Leigh), and Charles Dean Hastings, Sr. (Kathleen); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. Friends may call one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.