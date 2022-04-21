OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s Springfest Arts and Crafts Festival returns this year for the 31st anniversary, May 5-8.

Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for live music, art, crafts, food and more – all located in the Inlet parking lot, adjacent to Ocean City’s Boardwalk and beach.

Springfest comes to life with a diverse variety of live outdoor musical entertainment all day long for four days. Visitors should bring their appetite as the event includes delicious offerings from famous Eastern Shore delicacies to a wide assortment of food, beer and wine. Springfest, one of the top Arts and Crafts Show in the United States, features over 250 vendors selling art and crafts.

New to this year’s Springfest, there will be free opportunities for the public to watch, learn, and even try beach tennis, which combines elements of tennis and volleyball on a court size the same as beach volleyball. Open play will be offered with clinics planned and an exhibition tournament on designated courts set up behind the indoor entertainment stage.

Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including daytime entertainment. Headliners for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows include Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Experience,” Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Tickets can be purchased online at ococean.com.

Since parking in the downtown area is limited, the Town of Ocean City will offer Springfest transportation. The Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be operating for only $3 all day boarding. Take advantage of the Town’s Park & Ride location on Route 50 in West Ocean City. Park your car for free and ride the shuttle to Springfest for $3 all day boarding. At this time, masks are required to ride public transportation. For more information about transportation, please call 410-723-1606.

Hours for the popular free-admission event are Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.