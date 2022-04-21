Plans for a microbrewery at the redeveloped Embers property in Ocean City were presented to the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners this week. Above, a rendering of the new site is shown. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY – A microbrewery is now being planned as part of the redevelopment of the Embers property in Ocean City.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC), which oversees the sale of alcoholic beverages in Worcester County, approved changes to the plans for the site occupied by The Embers Restaurant for decades. The new facility, which is meant to transform the property into a more versatile space with multiple shopping and dining opportunities, is also now expected to include a microbrewery. Though the brew operation still needs approval from the state and federal government, construction at the site is moving along and parts of the property could open next month.

“We do anticipate the cafe to be open before Memorial Day Weekend,” Taustin Group CEO Cole Taustin said. “In spite of the difficult weather we have had this winter, the construction team has worked very hard and we hope to have everything open this summer.”

Taustin and representatives of Embers went before the BLC this week to seek approval for the addition of live music in the property’s courtyard as well as changes to the premises with the addition of a microbrewery. Though the brewery will be small, it will occupy what was formerly shown as retail space on the Embers plans.

Taustin said the live entertainment was proposed for the courtyard to entertain visitors that might be waiting to get into one of the property’s eateries.

“It’s just to be able to add some atmosphere,” he said.

A sound engineer said he’d measured the noise output that would be associated with having the proposed four-piece band and it would not exceed allowable levels once it left the property.

Residents of the nearby condo Harbour Towne said that while they’d been worried about the possibility of noise from the Embers property, representatives had met with them and addressed the concerns.

A resident of the Isle of Wight Mobile Home Park said he’d lived just across the canal from the Taustin property for years and never had a complaint.

“I think it’s a great addition,” he said of the redevelopment project.

As for the microbrewery, it will be located in what was previously shown on plans as retail space on the first floor of the three-story section of the facility. The taproom will include about 30 seats and will offer a limited menu. Though the one-barrel system is small, attorney Lisa Sparks said Embers would have the only brewery in Ocean City. She added that the microbrewery would complement the other uses on the Embers site.

“It’s an incredibly unique opportunity for one of Ocean City’s family owned and most loved restaurants to have its own brand of beer,” she said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the changes to the plans, though the brewery itself will need approval from the state and federal government.

At Wednesday’s meeting the BLC also approved a beer, wine and liquor license for Layton’s on 92nd Street, a transfer and upgrade to beer, wine and liquor for Assateague Crab House and a transfer to Captain’s Table.

Pines Public House & Eatery was fined $500 for the sale of alcohol to a minor while The Globe in Berlin was fined $1,500 for the sale of alcohol to a minor.