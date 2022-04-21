NEWARK – The school system is set to interview firms to conduct a feasibility study as plans for the replacement of Buckingham Elementary School move forward.

The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to have staff set up interviews with three firms that responded to a recent request for proposals (RFP). A committee is tasked with choosing one of the firms to conduct a feasibility study.

“The replacement of Buckingham Elementary School is our next major school construction project,” said Vince Tolbert, the school system’s chief financial officer. “Construction is supposed to start in FY26. The first step in that process is to do a feasibility study.”

In January, the school system issued an RFP for architectural/engineering services for a Buckingham Elementary feasibility study. The RFP was forwarded to 27 firms and a walk-through was held at the Berlin school. The school system received proposals from eight firms, according to Facilities Planner Joe Price. Those proposals were graded and Price said he was seeking the board’s approval to interview three of the firms—Becker Morgan Group, Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates and GWWO Inc.

The board voted unanimously to have Price set up the interviews.

On Tuesday the board also approved the replacement of the stadium fence at Stephen Decatur High School for $225,780. The new fence will match what is in place at Pocomoke and Snow Hill high schools.

“We’re here today to recommend approval to replace the stadium fencing in Stephen Decatur High school due to age and degradation…,” said Sam Slacum, maintenance and operations manager. “The existing fence is in need of desperate repair and replacement.”

Slacum said the school system would have Anderson Fence Company do the work through the Wicomico County Board of Education contract. He added that the visiting team’s bleachers at Stephen Decatur High School would be replaced before the new fence was installed. The bleachers will be assembled on site in time for use during the spring sports season.