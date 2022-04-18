Atlantic General Hospital has named Donald Owrey its new president and CEO. Submitted image

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has named Donald Owrey as its next president and CEO.

Last Thursday, the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees announced Donald Owrey has accepted the position to become the next president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. His tenure begins June 1.

“Don’s appointment is the result of an extensive process lead by our search committee chair, Charlotte Cathell and our search committee members comprised of board members, former board members, hospital leadership and staff, medical staff providers and community leaders,” said Greg Shockley, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees. “We are extremely excited to welcome Don to the AGH family and look forward to working with him as our new leader.”

Owrey brings more than 30 years of health care experience leading regional health care strategy to his new position, officials say. Most recently Owrey served as chief operating officer for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a health system comprised of six hospitals, 5,000 employees and a 450-provider medical group practice.

While at UPMC, Owrey was responsible for establishing direction and providing operational leadership for the system’s hospital and providers, resulting in consistent operating margin improvements, year over year advances in Press Ganey patient experience scores and notable Leapfrog ratings and reductions in hospital total harm scores, among other things. He was also responsible for managing $90 million in capital improvement projects that included a cancer center expansion, a 30-bed impatient rehabilitation unit, an imaging expansion and an operating room renovation, to name a few.

Prior to his role as chief operating officer at UPMC, Owrey served as president of UPMC Jameson and president of UPMC Horizon. There, he was responsible for a newly acquired community hospital serving two counties and organizing clinical services across three hospital campuses. He was also directly responsible for the expansion of cardiology, surgical and surgical specialty services, as well as the launch of the Heart, Lung and Esophageal Surgery Institute at Horizon. Owrey graduated from Thiel College Greenville and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh.

In his previous community, Owrey served in various civic roles including local and regional chambers of commerce, economic development corporations, Thiel College, community college and area school boards, the United Way, YMCA, and Young Life organizations.

“I am incredibly honored to join Atlantic General Hospital and excited for my wife and I to become part of the community,” Owrey said. “From my very first interactions with the board and then throughout the discussions and interactions I had with the medical staff, employees, and community leaders, I was struck by their deep appreciation for the hospital and its commitment to the community.”

He continued, “The values are in perfect alignment with my own. Even with all its complexities, health care is local and remains deeply personal where relationships and trust matter the most. It’s such an honor for me to join the outstanding team at AGH and to ensure that residents from across the region have access to quality care that is compassionate, coordinated and personalized for the patient.”

Last September, Atlantic General announced a search process for its next president and CEO following the departure of Michael Franklin, who had led the hospital since 2005.

The board described Owrey as the ideal choice from an extensive pool of candidates provided by the national search company, WittKieffer, and a transformational leader with excellent organizational skills and a proven track record of success in hospital progression, clinical program development, improved patient experience and quality outcomes, employee and physician engagement, revenue growth and care model redesign.