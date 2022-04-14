Worcester Girls Rout Indian River, End Skid

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team rebounded from a mini- two-game skid this week with a 19-3 win over Indian River in a non-conference game.

The Mallards lost to Caravel, 10-4, last week. Worcester got two goals from Caitlyn Hoen and Emma Zajdel in the loss. The Worcester girls then lost to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 20-1. On Tuesday, the Mallards worked off a little frustration with a 19-3 rout of Indian River.

Hoen led the way with five goals, while Zajdel and Myranda Beebe each scored three goals. Brooke Emeigh and Madilyn Nechay each scored two goals, while Nazli Unal and Isabella Marinelli each scored single goals.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.