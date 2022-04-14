BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team rebounded from a mini- two-game skid this week with a 19-3 win over Indian River in a non-conference game.

The Mallards lost to Caravel, 10-4, last week. Worcester got two goals from Caitlyn Hoen and Emma Zajdel in the loss. The Worcester girls then lost to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 20-1. On Tuesday, the Mallards worked off a little frustration with a 19-3 rout of Indian River.

Hoen led the way with five goals, while Zajdel and Myranda Beebe each scored three goals. Brooke Emeigh and Madilyn Nechay each scored two goals, while Nazli Unal and Isabella Marinelli each scored single goals.