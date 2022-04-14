Robert William Chester

OCEAN CITY — Robert William Chester, lovingly known as Rob Chester, 56, of Ocean City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. He was born in Seaford, Del. on May 2, 1965. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Michael J Chester, who passed away April 20, 1992.

He is survived by his two children, Michael Sky and Skyler; his grandchildren, Oliver and Julian; two brothers, Chris and Phil; five nephews, Cory, Nathan, Shiloh, Robbie, and Joshua; a niece, Cloe; his cousins Tracey and Paula; his mother and stepfather, Harriet and Allen Roach; his father, Bob Chester; and many other family and friends.

Those who knew Rob knew how hard he worked for his family. He had his own business, Rob’s Custom Wall Coverings. He was multi-talented and enjoyed customizing bicycles. His love for bikes became another business venture, Chester’s Customs. He was also the founder and president of O.C. Ryderz B.C. He attended 3C Church in Delmar, Del.

Rob loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He was an Ocean City local who will be missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at 3C Church, 38238 Old Stage Rd, Delmar, Del. 19940. There will be a live stream link made available for those who cannot attend.

X

George M. Heinecke

BERLIN — George M. Heinecke “Sonny” passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home in Berlin.

Born on May 26, 1939, he was the daughter of the late William Heinecke and Mildred Hardy.

He was a retired fire captain of 32 years from Baltimore City out of Truck 15. He loved to fish. He completed multiple running marathons in his life. He enjoyed all of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his retirement years to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Heinecke; his two sons, John Kevin Heinecke and Matthew Heinecke; and two daughters, Sybil Shipley (Timothy) and Margaret Busch (Monroe). Also surviving are his brother, Ronnie Heinecke (Sandy); sister Darlene Hampton; and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Michael and Mark Heinecke; daughter Deustches Heinecke; brother Terry Heinecke; and sister, Sharon Wiles.

Services were held with interment at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Elkridge. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Elinor Scheeler

OCEAN CITY — Elinor Scheeler (Tipton), 89, of Ocean City, sadly passed away on March 10, 2022.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1932 in Baltimore. She was the daughter of Christian and Margaret Scheeler. She retired from Bell Atlantic (Verizon). After she retired she later moved to Ocean City and later worked part time at Alaska Stand then as a hostess at Dumser’s Dairyland.

While living in Ocean City, she loved having family down for vacation and her grandchildren down for the summer where they had summer jobs. She also enjoyed time with her friends and members of the red hat society

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Tipton, and her sons William (Bill) G. Tipton and Charles Tipton.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Tipton-Erb, Barbara Tipton and Patricia Scott. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gregory Tipton, Carrie Foskey, Christopher Tipton, and Nadene Hitch, and her great grandchildren, Nevaeh Tipton, Jerimiah Goddard, Thor and Maverick Foskey and Kaylei Kahoe.

A celebration of life will be held at the Community Church of Ocean Pines at 11227 Racetrack Road on April 23, 2022. Guests are welcome at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Heart Association or Worcester County Humane Society.

X

Michael Myers

STUART, Fla. — Michael “Mike” Myers, age 75, of Stuart, Fla. passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022 at Hay Madeira House in Stuart.

Born in Westminster, Mike was the son of the late Paul Raymond Myers and Margaret “Peg” Ruth Brown-Myers. Upon graduation from St. John’s Catholic School in Baltimore in 1964, Mike attended and graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore where he studied

business, and went on to achieve his masters in psychology. He later served in the US Army for several years and went on to receive an honorable discharge. Although he was a resident of Florida, Mike spent his first 50 years in Maryland residing in both Baltimore and Ocean City. You could find Mike in the resort town either playing music at Gable’s or Bayside Pub, or perhaps just going around town in one of his beloved classic cars. Mike owned and operated what was known originally as Penn Jersey in Berlin but went on to be Myers Power Tool and Auto, which operated for many years. Mike was an avid antique and classic car collector and he loved his firearms. He also loved supporting the Stuart VFW and American Legions. If you had the pleasure of knowing Mike, you know he is a perfect example of a life lived to the fullest.

He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Myers Melson (Andrew) of Sebastian, Fla., Murrie Myers Wall (Chris) of Ocean City and Elisha Myers Onysko (Kevin) of Punta Gorda, Fla. Mike also leaves behind several grandchildren, Hannah, Matthew, Celina, Mary, Sarah and Rachel. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by brothers Timothy P. Myers (Cindy) of Eldoret, Kenya and Allen C. Myers (Dr. Xiaoru Yang) of Lynchburg, Va., and sister Paula M. Myers (Robert R. Lipella) of Clear Spring. Cremation is to follow Mike’s death and no formal services are planned at this time.

X

Leonardo Rodriguez

OCEAN CITY — Leonardo Rodriguez passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AGH in Berlin.

Born on Dec. 12, 1941 in Mar del Plata, Argentina, he was the son of the late Leonardo and Blanca Rodriguez.

Leo and his family arrived in the US in 1965, settling in Montgomery County where he grew his family. Leo relocated to Ocean City where he began a successful career as a plumber until he retired in 1989.

Leo enjoyed laughing, golfing, fishing from the Route 50 Bridge and most of all, spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maria; two sons, Osvaldo “Bill” Rodriguez and Jeff Rodriguez (Rehab); and three daughters, Patricia Fowler (Tom), Michelle Helvig (John) and Jenice “Cece” Chester; 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Abel Rodriguez, and sister, Isabel Wright.

No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Sharon Melinda Winter

OCEAN CITY — Sharon Melinda Winter “Shari” died unexpectedly on April 1, 2022 in her home in Ocean City.

She was born on May 13, 1971 in Baltimore and raised in Linthicum. Sharon was the beloved daughter of David and Jacqueline Winter. Also surviving

is her dearly loved son, Henry John Winter; brother Michael David Winter, Sr. and his wife Beverly and nephew Michael David Winter, Jr.

Sharon spent most of her adult life residing in Ocean City where she had many friends who adored her. She graduated college and opened a jewelry store in old “Shantytown,” which were some of her most cherished accomplishments. Shari also traveled festivals and flea markets to display and show her unique merchandise. Additionally, Shari enjoyed working in the local restaurant community. Some of her passions included fashion, clothes, jewelry, arts and crafts, music and movies. She was a one of a kind free spirt fashionista who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

X

Gail Turner Lewis

OCEAN CITY — Gail Turner Lewis of Ocean City passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the age of 82.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd B. Lewis of Ocean City, Maryland in 2021. Gail, originally from Easley, S.C., was also preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Turner, and a sister, Ann Turner Hannon, of Tampa. She is survived by sons John Carl Lewis (Kathleen) and Stephen Turner Lewis (Kristin), all of Ocean City, and a brother Carl Bruce Turner, Jr. (Cheri) of Easley, S.C. Also surviving are grandchildren Alexandra Lewis Berkey (Blake) of Houston, Texas, John Carl Lewis, Jr. (Abby), and William Turner Lewis, great granddaughter Vivian Ann Lewis, all of Ocean City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gail graduated from Dacusville High School in Easley, S.C. and Draughon’s Business College in Greenville, S.C. Upon graduation from college, she met her husband Lloyd Lewis, an Air Force pilot, who was stationed in Greenville, S.C. When the base closed, they moved to Savannah, Ga. and ultimately to Ocean City.

Gail became prominent in business in both Ocean City and Berlin, as a home and condo decorator, as a salesperson and design specialist at Donaway Furniture Company, and she was instrumental along with her husband in founding and operating the nationally-known M.R. Ducks business. She and her husband opened M.R. Ducks Gazebo Bar and Grille in 1982, and in the following year began the openings of what grew to be numerous retail stores in Baltimore, Ocean City, South Carolina, Annapolis, Rehoboth Beach and Christmas holiday locations in Owings Mill, Towson, Salisbury (all in Maryland) and also Dover, Del.

Gail served as president of the retail stores and was the daily hands-on general manager of the stores. Additionally, in 1995 the wholesale division was formed, and M.R. Ducks exhibited in Las Vegas, Atlanta and numerous other venues. Later in 2006, Gail opened Abigail’s Home Accents, an upscale boutique, and the Water’s Edge Gallery, both in Berlin. The gallery featured the works of many locally known artists.

Gail remained an active participant and owner/manager of M.R. Ducks retail stores until her death, being known for her creativity and business acumen. She enjoyed hosting personal parties at home as well as company parties for work. She was also known for her gracious Southern style. Gail leaves a legacy of many friends at work and devoted family members whom she deeply touched.

She was a member of Atlantic Methodist Church, DAR Chapter of Samuel Chase, the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club and a former member of the Worcester County Federated Garden Club. Late husband Lloyd Lewis was a founding member of Worcester Country School (Worcester Preparatory School) where Gail co-chaired the first and second Christmas Bazaars and she remained active in the support of the school. In her spare time, she enjoyed genealogy research, tennis, golf, travel (especially abroad), entertaining and interior design.

Services were held this week. To honor Gail’s memory, remembrances may be made to Bascolm Eye Institute, P.O. Box 016880 (D-880), Miami, Fla. 33101-6880, Worcester Preparatory School at 508 South Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811, or Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 Fourth Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Arrangements in care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Joanne Faber

BERLIN — Joanne Faber, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Born on February 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Shilling and Evelyn Ruth Gill. She was the stepdaughter of the late Robert Mennow.

Joanne was blessed with a wonderful zest for life, the warmth and empathy that made her an excellent educator and counselor, and a strong belief in the importance of family. She received her professional degrees from the Ohio State University, Cleveland State University and Loyola University. She

also attained national certification as a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and served as the Chairperson of the Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists. Her professional life as an educator and counselor was spent at Dundalk Community College and as a counselor and therapist for several private psychological practices. She was an avid scuba diver and with her husband served as a volunteer scuba diver at the National Aquarium in Baltimore for 15 years while also enjoying a variety of diving adventures in warm tropical waters. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting, cooking, pickleball, biking and beach time. She was an active participant in church activities and services.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Faber, and four sons, Bob Weber (Tami), John Weber (Monica), Keith Faber (Tabby West), and Mark Faber (Amy). She is also survived by a brother, John Shilling (Noel); a sister, Marjorie Jackson (Paul); 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held April 22, 2022 at the Community Church at Ocean Pines with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the memorial service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to one of Joanne’s favorite non-profit groups that does impressive charity work: Quilters by the Sea Guild of Ocean Pines, 10 Spruce Court, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Make the check payable to Quilters by the Sea Guild of Ocean Pines, MD and specify QBS Volunteer Day

X

Rose Mary Boteler McAleer

OCEAN PINES – Rose Mary Boteler McAleer passed on to Eternal Life on Friday, April 8 at home surrounded by her children after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rose Mary will be fondly remembered, not as a celebrity on the movie screen, although she had the beauty of a screen idol, but for her selfless giving of her time and talents with her family, friends and church community. She was a lector extraordinaire at Sunday Masses and many other church services at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ocean Pines, as well as maintaining the church library. As a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, her volunteering at Atlantic General Hospital and at Joseph House with the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, it was a wonder that she kept so busy, but never missed writing thank you notes, letters and all those birthday cards, some of which were home made with her artful talent.

Rose Mary was lay Carmelite and lived her life with a strong Catholic faith, alongside her husband, “Jack”, of 60 years rearing and educating a large close-knit family.

Born in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 1929 to Bernard Lamar and Kathrine Rose Boteler, the eldest of three in a home of faith, hard work and love during the Depression.

Rose Mary graduated in 1947 from St. Anthony Catholic School in N.E., growing up on Shepherd Street in Brookland. Rose Mary was athletic and could be found playing tennis on the courts at Turkey Thicket with the Franciscan Brothers.

She married Jack in 1949 and moved to Wheaton, Md. to raise their family. St. Catherine Laboure was the family parish, school and hub of activities from the fifties through the eighties. Rose Mary was active with many of her children’s activities at school and served as Prefect of the Sodality.

In 1989, the move to Ocean Pines brought her much joy, loving the sunshine and the ocean, as well as her natural yard-scape and habitat.

Rose Mary was predeceased by her parents, Bernard L. and Kathrine; her husband John (Jack) H. McAleer; infant daughter, Bernadette Marie McAleer; brother Bernard Boteler; and step mother Alma Boteler.

Rose Mary is survived by her children, John Kevin, Thomas Michael (Kathy), Patrick Bernard (Sally), Janet Marie Bradford (Alan), Andrew Joseph (Barbara), James Arthur, Robert Francis (Kathy), Michael Anthony, Stephen Jerome (Beverly) and Kathleen Marie Lorance (Keith)l her brother John Stanton Boteler; brother Robert Eugene Boteler (Mary); sister Mary Elizabeth DeMattia (Anthony); 32 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Christian Mass will be held at St. John Neumann in Berlin on Tuesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, April 20, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. a viewing will be held followed by a memorial mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Norbeck, Md. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following Mass. Donations can be made in Rose Mary’s name to The Joseph House, The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary (website) or 401 N. Poplar Hill Ave., Salisbury, Md. 21801.

X

Douglas Raymond Cobb

OCEAN CITY — Douglas “Deacon” Cobb, 69, of Ocean City, formerly of Baltimore, was called home to the Lord on March 22, 2022, after a valiant and courageous three-year battle against pancreatic cancer.

Prior to retirement, he worked in a number of restaurants in northern Ocean City and Fenwick Island, Del. Doug was the type of person who always tried to make people smile or laugh especially if they were not having a good day. He was an avid cyclist, enjoyed working in his garden and sharing his vegetables, fishing, and watching sports as he was a true “generic” jock having played so many different sports throughout his life including semi-pro football. He was invariably asked to be on numerous teams even when he moved to Ocean City.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Roann; his mother, Bertha Bergan, of Rising Son; older sisters Sheila and Robin; younger sisters Shelley and Kim; an older brother, Gary; and a younger brother, Kevin; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an older brother, Michael, and Michael’s son, Mikey. The Burbage Funeral Home handled the arrangements and a private ceremony was held at Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.