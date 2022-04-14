Lower Shore Clinic and Go-Getters Inc., at the OC Lions Club

by

Community ADimitrios Cavathas, chief executive director of the Lower Shore Clinic (LSC) and Go-Getters Inc., recently spoke at the Ocean City Lions Club meeting.  LSC provides an integrated outpatient mental health, addictions, and primary care clinic as well as residential rehabilitation programs, supported employment and health home services serving 2,000 members of the lower four Eastern Shore counties.  Pictured left to right are Cavathas, OC Lions President Scott Stark and OC Lion Joe Myles.