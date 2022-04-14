Evictee Trashes Residence

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after allegedly trashing a residence after being evicted and stealing items from the residence.

Around 5 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on 33rd Street for a reported theft that had occurred. The officer reportedly met with the female complainant, who advised she was in the court process of evicting her tenant, identified as Robert Hill, 71, of Berlin.

The property owner provided paperwork stating Hill had to be off the property by April 7, according to court reports. The victim said she went with her friends to the residence to clean it up, but noticed Hill had not yet vacated the premises. The victim told Hill to pack his things and leave, and Hill reportedly packed a backpack and exited.

The victim invited OCPD officers into the unit to show them the damage and advise what items had been stolen. The victim told police that Hill had previously admitted breaking into a nearby restaurant and stealing two bottles of liquor, according to a supplemental police report.

The victim showed the officers a back room that she had kept locked to hold other personal items. The door had a big hole in it and the door knob was broken, according to police reports. The victim provided police with a detailed account of everything that had been damaged or stolen, including a picture frame, the broken bedroom door, an oak kitchen table that had been left out in the elements, a refrigerator with chipped paint and all of the shelves missing, two closet doors missing, and a bunk bed mattress missing, among other things.

The victim also told police she had an antique wooden clock in the unit that Hill allegedly stole. The victim was able to provide evidence that Hill had attempted to sell the antique clock on Facebook Marketplace. OCPD officers located Hill a short time later in the area of Worcester Street and placed him under arrest for theft and malicious destruction of property.

X

Refused To Leave

OCEAN CITY — An Eden, Md. woman was arrested last weekend after refusing to leave an uptown restaurant and bar.

Around 1:20 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar at 132nd Street for a reported disorderly female late identified as Courtney Creasy, 29, of Eden, Md. The officer met with the bar manager, who advised he had been trying to get Creasy to leave the premises for about 30 minutes, according to police reports.

Creasy was reportedly intoxicated and was sitting outside at one of the restaurant’s tables. The manager told her she was trespassing and that she needed to leave. Creasy refused to leave and began screaming profanities, according to police reports. Creasy reportedly opened the door and entered the business after being told multiple times she had to leave. At that point, Creasy was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

X

Suspended Sentence For Drugs

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man, arrested in February after drugs and open containers of alcohol were found in his vehicle with unrestrained juveniles in the back seat following a traffic stop, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana this week and was sentenced to 30 days, all of which was suspended.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling around 57th Street observed a vehicle traveling on Coastal Highway with no headlights, tail lights or side marker lights on. The officer activated emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle, which eventually pulled into a parking space on 52nd Street.

The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Colby Lecates, 20, of Laurel, Del. When Lecates opened the driver’s side window, the officer detected an overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from the passenger compartment. The officer also observed three young juveniles in the back seat not wearing any safety restraints.

The officer had all of the occupants exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic bag in the center console containing an amount of marijuana over 10 grams. Also in the center console the officer located a small digital scale with marijuana residue.

In the glove compartment, the officer located three vape cartridges containing concentrated marijuana, according to police reports. Also in the glove compartment, the officer located a plastic vial containing suspected MDMA, or Molly. In the back seat, the officer located an open bottle of Crown Royal and an open bottle of Hennessey.

In the center console cup holder was an open bottle of Twisted Tea. Lecates was arrested and charged with possession of over 10 grams of marijuana, possession of MDMA and the open container violations. Last week, Lecates pleaded guilty to possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and was sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended. He was also placed on probation for 18 months.

X

Jail Time For Drug Possession

OCEAN CITY — A Snow Hill resident, arrested in February after drugs were found in her purse and in the vehicle in which she was traveling, and for providing false identification to police officers, pleaded guilty this week to possession and was sentenced to 53 days in jail.

Around midnight on February 5, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 9th Street observed a vehicle making numerous traffic violations before crossing out of Ocean City on the Route 50 bridge. The officer conducted a traffic stop in West Ocean City.

The officer approached the driver and observed a female passenger later identified as Sandra Elliott, 36, of Snow Hill, laid over in the front seat trying to conceal something. The officer observed Elliott reaching under the front seat, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly observed Elliot’s left arm wrapped around a pink purse as if she was attempting to obscure the purse from the officer’s view. According to police reports, the officer observed one orange syringe cap and one complete syringe sticking out of the purse. Elliott continued to make furtive movements in the vehicle. The officer asked both occupants to exit the vehicle for a weapons search and they complied, according to police reports.

When Elliott moved away from the passenger side door, the officer observed a glass pipe with burn marks lying in the grass directly beside the vehicle, according to police reports. In the vehicle, the officer located various amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine, five syringes and other paraphernalia, according to police reports.

When asked for identification, Elliott reportedly told police she did not have any on her person and provided her sister’s name and date of birth, but officers located Elliott’s driver’s license in her purse. She was arrested for possession of cocaine and providing false identification information to avoid arrest. This week, Elliott pleaded guilty to possession and was sentenced to 53 days in jail.