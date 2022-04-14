The Coastal Association of REALTORS® announced that it has awarded $5,500 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation during its latest round of funding. Recipients include the Art League of Ocean City, Coastal Hospice, Eastern Shore Running Club Scholarship Fund, Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Most Blessed Sacrament School Eagle Scout Project and Wyatt’s Warriors. Since 2019 Coastal REALTORS® Foundation has given more than $25,000 to local charities in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties. Pictured above are Coastal Association members with representatives of recipient organizations. Submitted photo

Accreditation Renewed

SNOW HILL – Worcester County Health Department has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Re-Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Worcester County Health Department underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on February 7, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with behavioral health standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, treatment and care, and quality improvement.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Worcester County Health Department for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We are proud to once again be accredited by the Joint Commission,” Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones added. “Despite the challenges of the last two years, our staff has continued to improve plans and processes and will continue these efforts to provide quality care to Worcester County citizens. This re-accreditation would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of our staff. I am grateful to work with such an amazing team to provide exceptional services for our community.”

Worcester County Health Department earned esteemed Joint Commission re-accreditation by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in behavioral health care and human services.

Achieving accreditation from the Joint Commission is a team effort that brings confidence to patients and provides a framework for the best care possible.

Promotion to Vice President

SALISBURY – John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Sonia Baker was promoted within the corporation.

Sonia joined the Bank in March 2017. She was recently promoted to the role of vice president – new business development, relationship manager in their 26th Street Ocean City office.

Sonia previously served as assistant vice president – relationship manager. Baker resides in Berlin, with her husband Frank.

Advisors Welcomed

SALISBURY – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including Financial Planning, Small Business Retirement Plans, Tax, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Brett Harrison, CEO at Cetera Advisors and Kate Mills, regional vice president of growth at Cetera Advisors, visited the CFS office in Salisbury last month. Cetera Advisors is CFS’s broker/dealer.

As a broker/dealer, Cetera Advisors supports financial professionals, branch offices, and ensemble practices looking to expand their business and enhance their offerings. Cetera Advisors is part of Cetera Financial Group, one of America’s largest networks of financial professionals.

“It is always a pleasure visiting our advisor representative offices across the country and ensuring we are providing the best support as a broker/dealer,” Mills said. “Visiting CFS is such a wonderful experience because of their commitment to clients, their growth and development as a firm, and their outstanding company culture. Spending time with their team always feels like friends getting together – we are thankful to have them on board with Cetera Advisors.”

As the recipient of Best Investment Firm in Wicomico County for 2021 by Coastal Style Magazine, CFS’s focus on the client experience is evident. CFS is excited for the opportunities in the Delmarva region and with the support of their broker/dealer, CFS looks to continue its recent growth pattern as a trusted financial firm.

New Foundation Members

SALISBURY – The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation recently welcomed Allen C. Brown Sr. and Thelma Orr of Salisbury and Matt Powell of Berlin to its board of directors.

Brown retired as assistant superintendent for student services at Wicomico County Public Schools. He is a member of the Wicomico County Board of Education, the Wicomico County Recreation Commission and the Wicomico County Personnel Board.

He previously served on the college’s Local Advisory Council and the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Brown is a current member of the board of directors at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, the Hazel Farm Property Foundation, the Donnie Williams Foundation and the Chesapeake Housing Mission, in addition to many other volunteer positions. He is past president of the Rotary Club of Salisbury and the Pine Bluff Village Advisory Board. He received a bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University and a master’s degree from the former Salisbury State College, now Salisbury University.

Orr retired as the Somerset County director of Go-Getters in Princess Anne. A member of St. James

AME Zion Church in Salisbury, she has been president of the St. James AME Zion Missio­naries for 10

years and is a mentor for the Wicomico County Board of Education.

Orr is the former president of the Mental Health Association of the Lower Shore. She currently serves on Wor-Wic’s “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign committee. Orr earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Powell is a commercial banker with Bank of America in Salisbury and serves on the boards of Junior

Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development and the Greater Salisbury Committee.

He is a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City. Powell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and his master’s in business administration from Salisbury University.