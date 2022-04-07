Worcester Prep’s Lily Baeurle this week signed a national letter of intent to commit to Ursinus College in Pennsylvania to continue her academic and athletic career. With the signing, Baeurle becomes the first female Mallard ever to commit to playing at the college level. Pictured above is Lily (center) flanked by dad Jim and mom Courtney. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s standout student-athlete Lily Baeurle this week signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic career next year at Ursinus College, becoming the first-ever female Mallard to commit to playing basketball on the collegiate level.

Baeurle was honored with a special signing ceremony at Worcester Prep surrounded by family, friends, coaches and administrators. She started playing basketball at Worcester in the seventh-grade and played on the varsity team all four years of high school while also being elected to serve as captain in her junior and senior years. She was named Most Valuable Player in five of the six seasons she played at Worcester and made the All-ESIAC team three out of the four years on the varsity team.