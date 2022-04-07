Worcester Preparatory School hosted students’ grandparents and guests for a special day on campus. Lower School students had been looking forward to Grandparents Day, as they had been busy preparing class projects and performances for the celebration. The day started with coffee and breakfast, followed by an Olympic performance by each grade. The students then met their grandparents and special guests in the Field House to present their projects, followed by a tour of their classrooms and a trip to the annual Book Fair. Below left, pre-kindergarten student Christian Williams is pictured with his grandparents, Roland Williams, Roxanne Williams and Jim Mathias. Below right, siblings Parker Moreland and Landon Moreland are pictured with Karyn and Ken Moreland, Beth and John Sharpley and Laura Erlandson.

Bottom left, third grader Darius Jones was joined by grandparents Pamela Grosz, Vicky Chandler, Ursula Dickerson and Willis Dickerson. Bottom right, brothers Cullen and Evan Kaufman are pictured with grandparents Maira Dehn, Pat Kaufman and Scot Kaufman.