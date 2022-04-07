Worcester County NAACP Celebrated March’s Women’s History Month

Community AThe Worcester County NAACP celebrated March’s Women’s History Month’s theme, “Providing healing, promoting hope.” Key women in the community were recognized, including Linda McGean of Ocean City Elementary School. McGean was nominated by Ivory Smith, Worcester County NAACP President, for her hard work day in and day out for all the kids. McGean has served for more than 18 years as guidance counselor at Ocean City Elementary.