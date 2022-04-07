Worcester Prep freshman Ryan Mann dodges a Saints Peter and Paul defender during Monday’s game at home. Mann had two goals in the Mallards’ 12-9 win over the Sabres. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team beat old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 12-9, on Monday to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Last week, the Worcester boys were hit with the injury and illness bug and had two games postponed, including the typical backyard brawl with crosstown Stephen Decatur. Back in action on Monday, the Mallards took care of old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 12-9, to improve to 2-1 on the season. The postponed game against Decatur from last week has been rescheduled for Monday, April 25, on the road.