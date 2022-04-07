BERLIN – A spring celebration will return to downtown Berlin this month.

On Saturday, April 16, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Spring Celebration.

As the weather warms and COVID restrictions ease, community members are invited to join for a day of fun, food and family-friendly activities.

“It’s a great, free event for kids,” said Ryan Nellans, administrator for the Berlin Chamber. “There’s something for everyone; singing and dancing, educational activities, crafts and kid-centric vendors.”

Festivities begin at 8:45 a.m. with a Bunny Brunch at Rayne’s Reef. With three seatings at 8:45, 9:30 and 10:15, families will be able to enjoy pancakes and sausage as vendors – including Kona Ice, Grandy Cotton Candy, Ray’s Wraps and Loco Lights & Bubbles – begin to set up their tents.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids will have an opportunity to participate in themed games, crafts and face painting. The event will also feature Easter Bunny appearances, readings by children’s author Katie Ruskey, music and entertainment from Celtic Pierogi and a “Scales & Tales” educational demonstration from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“During that time, we’ll have a bunch of vendors and many businesses will have crafts and games,” Nellans said. “One person is even doing flower arranging.”

Festivities continue after lunch with an egg hunt beginning at 1 p.m. at the corner of Washington and West streets and an Easter Bonnet Parade beginning at 4 p.m.

“For our Bonnet Parade, there’s going to be three prizes,” Nellans said, “one for most original, one for most eco-friendly and best overall.”

But Nellans said community members don’t have to wait until April 16 to join in the spring festivities. Beginning April 1, downtown businesses launched an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, which takes participants to local stores in search of decorated eggs, each with a spring-themed word.

“They can pick up a flyer from the Welcome Center,” he said. “If they find all the words, they are entered into a drawing for one of four $50 gift cards from World of Toys.”

Officials noted there will be road closures for the duration of the event. For more information, visit the Berlin Spring Celebration event page on Facebook. For breakfast reservations, call the Berlin Chamber of Commerce at 410-641-4775, or email berlinmdchamber@gmail.com.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to have a family event in Berlin, specifically over the last two years,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “The Spring Celebration has expanded to include more events … We’ve added more fun things for kids to do this year.”