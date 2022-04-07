OCEAN PINES – As the board election process gets underway, association officials are reminding residents of upcoming election dates.

This year, three board seats currently held by Directors Larry Perrone, Amy Peck and Josette Wheatley will be up for grabs in the 2022 election of the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors. To that end, the association’s Search Committee is seeking eligible candidates.

A revised application form, approved by the board last month, is now available at the administration building and on the Ocean Pines Association website, www.oceanpines.org.

“Our Search Committee is ramping up efforts to find and support individuals who wish to apply to become a candidate for the Board of Directors in our 2022 election,” said Association Preident Colette Horn. “For additional information about the application process and the responsibilities involved in sitting as a Director, please contact the Search Committee Chairperson, Tom Piatti, at tompiatti@aol.com.”

Applications are due in the association offices no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. They can be mailed to Ocean Pines Association, ATTN Linda Martin, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, MD 21811 or emailed to lmartin@oceanpines.org.

“There will be three vacancies to be filled in this election,” Horn said. “All applications are welcome. The Search Committee is looking for at least five candidate applications, per Ocean Pines bylaws requirements.”

Resolution M-09 of the association’s governing documents calls for at least two more candidates than the number of open seats, meaning the association is seeking five or more candidates for its seven-member governing board.

“If you’re thinking about applying as a candidate for the Ocean Pines Board of Directors, there’s a wealth of information at www.oceanpines.org,” Elections Committee Chairperson Carol Ludwig said. “We also recommend that you establish contact with the Ocean Pines Search Committee, and educate yourself about the Ocean Pines community and governance through the bylaws and Book of Resolutions.

She added, “Pay particular attention to Resolutions C-08 and M-06, as they pertain to candidate activities and elections procedures. Previous Board of Director meeting agendas, meeting materials and minutes are available at oceanpines.org, and videos of previous Board of Director meetings can be viewed via YouTube and www.oceanpines.org.”

In addition to candidate application deadlines, the association has also announced important upcoming dates involving the 2022 board election.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Ocean Pines Association will hold its eligible candidate draw and workshop to determine ballot order and seating during candidate forums. The event begins at 2 p.m. in the East Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.

This year, the community will host two candidate forums, one on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. in the Clubhouse meeting room and another on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m. in the Clubhouse meeting room.

Payments of annual dues must be made by Wednesday, July 6, to meet the voter eligibility deadline. The deadline to return completed ballots will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m.

The ballot count will begin Thursday, April 11, starting at 10 a.m. in the Clubhouse meeting room. Vote totals will be announced that same day. The association’s annual meeting will be held on Aug. 13 at a time and location to be determined.

For more questions about the election, contact elections@oceanpines.org.