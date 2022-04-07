American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 Honored Charles Spaziani

Community FThe American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 honored Legionnaire Charles Spaziani for five decades of membership last month. Spaziani, left, receives a plaque from 2nd Vice Commander Bob Paul, recognizing his 50 years of continuous membership in the national veterans’ organization. Spaziani, who served in the Army, received the plaque at the March meeting of Ocean City American Legion Post 166.