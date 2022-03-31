Freshman of the Year in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Awarded

Stephen Decatur alumni and Delaware State University freshman Olivia Brown of Berlin was awarded Freshman of the Year in the Eastern College Athletic Conference last week. Brown rides on the equestrian team at Delaware State where she recently closed out an impressive first season for the Hornets. She was also named to the ECAC All-Conference team for fencing, the only freshman to earn a spot.