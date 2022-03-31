BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in solid performances last week at the Cambridge Invitational.

On the boys’ side, Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault. Ethan Justice was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Rynell Brittingham finished 13th in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Maya Garner was third in the high jump, while Summer Brenner was sixth. Carolina Novelli came in fifth in the 3,200, while Amber Marshall finished sixth. Danera Collick finished fourth in the shot put, while Breanne Ferguson finished ninth in the long jump. Macy Woroniecki was sixth in the 1,600 and 10th in the 800. Ferguson finished 14th in the 800, while Mackenzie Cathell was 21st in the 1,600. Brenner finished 10th in the 100-hurdles and 13th in the 300 hurdles.