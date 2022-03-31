Berlin Mayor Spoke to Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines

by

Community DBerlin Mayor Zack Tyndall spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines on March 16. Tyndall, a native of Berlin, talked about a proposed community center on Flower Street, the town’s “Take Pride in Berlin” campaign in April and plans for a bike and pedestrian trail along the railroad tracks. Tyndall, right, is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund.