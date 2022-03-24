Worcester Prep Lower School Celebrated 100th Day

Worcester Preparatory School Lower School celebrated reaching the 100th day of school this month. Students from Pre-K to fifth grade participated in a variety of educational and philanthropic activities throughout the day to commemorate their milestone. Below left, third graders pictured are Gavin Dennis, Jad Salem, Colton Duffie, Evan Kaufman, Luca DiFebo, Jamil Salem and Soloman Prosser. Below right, showing off their creative shirts were, front from left, Raia Gorfinkel and Isabella Rice; second row, Clara Collins-Ellingsworth and ViviAnna Grinestaff; and, back row, Elif Tekmen, Lillyan White and Sadie Kremer.

