Kevin Chester

BERLIN — On Wednesday, March 16, Kevin Chester, father, husband and friend, passed away suddenly at age 54.

Kevin was born in Salisbury to Sandra Foskey and Richard Chester. He was raised with love and support from his mother and stepfather William Sutton.

Kevin enjoyed surfing, traveling, watching his son play soccer and spending time with his family.

Kevin graduated from Laurel High School in 1986. He cooked at restaurants in the Ocean City/Bethany area. He cherished all of his coworkers and considered them extended family.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jenice Chester of Ocean City; a son, Leonardo Chester; a daughter, Stella Chester; sister Tracy Chester of Ocean City, and her son Mick Chester; and Paula Sutton of Laurel Del. and her son Issac Stabel; his uncle Bob Chester; and his cousins, Phillip Chester and Chris Chester, who Kevin considered his brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 27, at Mothers Cantina on 78th street, between 2-5 p.m.

X

Maria Pepe

WILLARDS — Maria Pepe, 60, of Willards, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Born in Darby, Pa., she was the daughter of Phyllis (Egan) Pepe and the late Robert E. Pepe, Sr.

She graduated from North Penn High School and then later in life went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition Science from Keiser University.

Maria lived in many places over the years including Florida, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. She enjoyed knitting, baking, spending warm sunny days at the beach, and her fellowship in AA.

She is survived by her children, Stefanie, Michael, and Christopher Minemier, and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her three siblings, Monica Pepe, Robert Pepe, Jr. and Richelle Kozlusky.

No service is planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be held in South Carolina in April and in Maryland this summer on the beach with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the American Cancer Society or the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. Visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

X

Andrea L. McGuigan

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Andrea L. McGuigan, age 59, of Bethany Beach, Del., went home to be with the Lord after a 20-year battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home while surrounded by her loved ones on the first day of spring, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Andrea was born in Newton, NJ on Jan. 21, 1963, daughter of the late Stephen Keenan and the late Ethel Daisy (Ebersten) Keenan. She had worked as the

settlement coordinator and paralegal for Joseph C. Raskauskas, P.A. Andrea was also the driving force in her family business, Captain Mac’s Bait & Tackle for 32 years and Captain Mac’s Fish House for the last eight years. She was the guiding light and factor pushing the business in a different direction after Hurricane Sandy. She was truly a master of all trades, from payroll, accounting, and permit liaison, to painter and decorator, to food critic, therapist, and all other tasks that go with small business.

Andrea’s love was for her family. She provided a nurturing environment and always wanted the best for the people she loved. It was this loving and caring for others, over herself, that made her such a special person. She never wanted to burden others; as such, many did not know the severity of her illness. Her perseverance and strength (spiritual, mental and physical) throughout her fight with cancer continues to inspire. Andrea was a steadfast wife, a devoted mother, and a loyal friend. The things that will be most missed are her wit, gentleness, good nature, and guidance.

Andrea was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church and served on the planning board for the Most Blessed Sacrament School in Ocean Pines. She loved the outdoors and looking at God’s amazing creation. Andrea loved life on the water, spending time at the beach and in the boat with her family and dear friends, or simply birdwatching.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bruce C. McGuigan; a daughter, Kirsten McGuigan and her husband, Andrew Kleinstuber of Frankford, Del.; a son, Matthew McGuigan and his fiancée, Alyssa Giansanti of Dagsboro, Del.; her most faithful friend, Brego; and three siblings, Neil Keenan of Dowelltown, Tenn., Linnea Albright and her husband, Odell of Charlotte, N.C. and Merrill Keenan of Sparta, N.J.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. The interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. The mass will also be livestreamed by visiting www.facebook.com/stannbb

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Andrea’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org, Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org or the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com