Motor Vehicle Theft Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Columbia, Md. man was arrested last weekend after police allegedly determined the vehicle he was driving during a routine traffic stop was stolen in Baltimore.

Around 11 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 77th Street observed a Honda Accord traveling less than one car-length behind another vehicle. The officer conducted a background check on the Accord and determined its temporary registration had been expired since last July.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Kyjuan Adams, 20, of Columbia, Md., who reportedly told the officer he was following his friend in the vehicle ahead of him and they were looking for a place to get food, according to police reports. Adams presented a temporary registration for the vehicle, but could not provide insurance information. He reportedly told the officer he had just purchased the vehicle through a social media connection and his mother was going to put the vehicle under her insurance, but had not yet done so.

The officer asked Ocean City Communications to conduct a search on the registration, and the search revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Baltimore City Police Department, according to police reports.

At that point, Adams was asked to step out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located in Adams’ jacket pocket a clear bottle containing four oxycodone pills, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers located a title for the vehicle from Wisconsin and a Maryland registration plate. The registration plate was expired and had been assigned to a different Honda Accord, according to police reports.

During a subsequent interview, Adams continued to assert he had recently purchased the vehicle through a social media connection in Baltimore. OCPD officers made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who reportedly told police he had parked it on a Baltimore Street in front of his daughter’s house and was gone for less than five minutes when he came out and saw a group of suspects drive away in it. Adams was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

X

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested last weekend after allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the face during a domestic incident at a midtown hotel.

Around 1:10 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 54th Street for a reported 911 call hang-up. Ocean City Communications advised a call was received from a female, who reported her boyfriend, later identified as Devin Sparrow, 29, of Washington, D.C., would not leave her room and was “going crazy,” according to police reports.

Ocean City Communications advised the female caller had not provided a room number, and OCPD officers attempted to contact multiple rooms, but were not able to contact the victim or Sparrow. Officers called the victim multiple times and she eventually answered, saying “He left,” and “I’m fine,” according to police reports.

Officers asked the victim what room she was in so they could speak with her and check on her welfare, but she reportedly hung up before providing a room number. OCPD officer made multiple attempts to contact the victim, but she would not answer, and the calls went straight to her voice mail. At that point, OCPD officers cleared the scene.

About 40 minutes later, around 1:50 a.m., the victim again called police and reported Sparrow was back and she needed police assistance. This time, she provided a room number on the second floor. When officers responded to the room, Sparrow was observed pacing back and forth and yelling. When asked to provide his name, Sparrow reportedly told officers he was M.C. Murder.

OCPD officers interviewed Sparrow, who acknowledges he had been in an argument with the victim, but the only physical contact had been chest bumping. When the victim was interviewed, she told officers the couple had been arguing and Sparrow had hit her in the face just prior to her calling the police for a second time.

According to police reports, the victim had a four-inch bruise on her face with a small cut in the middle of it. Sparrow was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

X

Boardwalk Sign Destruction

OCEAN CITY — Two Baltimore-area men were arrested last week after allegedly knocking over signs and breaking potted plants while stumbling up the Boardwalk.

Around 11:20 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the Boardwalk for a report of two males damaging business signs. Ocean City Communications advised they were monitoring the two suspects on the City Watch video surveillance system and were making contact with signs belonging to businesses on the Boardwalk.

Communications provided descriptions and current locations for the two suspects, later identified as Robert Pomier, 27, of Essex, Md., and Matthew Cullison, 24, of Baltimore. OCPD officers arrived on scene and located Pomier and Cullison as they walked north on the Boardwalk. The suspect were shouting as they walked toward the officer, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly observed Cullison kick a potted plant belonging to a Boardwalk restaurant at 6th Street, causing the pot to break and the contents to spill onto the ground. Pomier and Cullison were detained at that point. A review of City Watch surveillance video showed Pomier knocking over an A-frame sign belonging to a Boardwalk lemonade stand, according to police reports.

The video surveillance also reportedly showed Cullison punching a sign belonging to another Boardwalk restaurant. Pomier was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated endangerment. Cullison was charged with malicious destruction of property and intoxicated endangerment.

X

Obstructing, Hindering Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly screaming at law enforcement officers conducting a traffic stop investigation.

Around 12:10 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was assisting a Maryland State Police trooper with a traffic stop in the area of 28th Street. While the OCPD officer was assisting the trooper, a female passenger in the vehicle later identified as Nicole Bradley, 32, of Milford, Del., began screaming, “We have a lawyer,” according to police reports.

The trooper asked the driver to step out of the vehicle in order to perform field sobriety tests and again Bradley reportedly continued to yell “Stop,” and “We have a lawyer. Bradley was told repeatedly to lower her voice, according to police reports.

As the trooper continued the investigation, Bradley’s yelling only got louder and louder, according to police reports. The OCPD officer was assisting the MSP trooper during the investigation as the trooper attempted to perform field sobriety tests on the driver. Bradley’s yelling diverted the law enforcement officers’ attention away from their primary investigation. Bradley was ultimately arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering.

X

More Police Interference

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly obstructing resort police officers attempting to make a DUI arrest.

Around 2 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 26th Street. Officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle in order to conduct field sobriety tests. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Because the vehicle was parked in the roadway more that 12 inches from the curb and partially blocking a travel lane, OCPD officers called for a two truck. Officers approached the vehicle and advised the front-seat passenger, later identified as Kristina Hansen, 28, of Herndon, Va., she needed to step out because the vehicle was going to be towed and officers had to perform an inventory of the vehicle’s contents.

Hansen argued with the officers and used explicit language about the officers’ intention to two the vehicle. Hansen was asked numerous times to lower her voice, but she positioned herself between the officers and the vehicle, according to police reports. Hansen was reportedly blocking the officers from conducting an inventory of the vehicle’s contents before it was towed.

Hansen was told numerous times to move to the side and allow the officers to conduct the inventory, but she continued to scream at the officers, according to police reports. She eventually walked over a sat on a curb, but she stood up and continued to scream at the officers, according to police reports. She was advised at that point to stop yelling and obstructing the investigation or she would be arrested.

When the tow truck arrived, Hansen was asked if she needed anything from it before it was towed. She reportedly replied she needed her glasses, but when officers asked her where in the vehicle they would locate her glasses, she began yelling at them again in an expletive-laced tirade, according to police reports.

When the tow truck began to attach the vehicle, Hansen tried to open the passenger-side door, putting herself in danger, according to police reports. When officers asked Hansen to step away from the vehicle being towed, she reportedly began yelling at them again.

Meanwhile, residents at a nearby apartment had come out of their units to watch the commotion going on the street, according to police reports. Hansen was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.