Commissioners Presented Retirement Commendation

by

Community EThe Worcester County Commissioners presented a retirement commendation to K9 Officer Karma. During nearly nine years of service, Karma was instrumental in removing illegal drugs, guns, and other contraband from Worcester County and other communities across the Delmarva Peninsula. She also assisted in the apprehension of dangerous, felonious persons, prevented injury to both criminals and law enforcement officers, and served as a canine ambassador to area residents and visitors, while serving and protecting with her handler, Lieutenant Bethany Ramey, who is pictured with Karma.