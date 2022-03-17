Worcester Preparatory School Announced Essay and Art Contest Winners

by

Students FWorcester Preparatory School announce this year’s Upper School Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Ocean City – Berlin Optimist Club essay and art contest winners. James Haley (Class of ‘25) placed first and Travis Netting (‘25) placed second in this year’s local DAR American History Essay Contest. Angeline Todorov (‘25) placed first and Jayden Scopp (‘25) placed third in the Optimist competition. The students are pictured with teacher Megan Leslie.