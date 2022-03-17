Worcester County High School Arts Contest Winners

Students GIzzy Huber, right, (‘24) placed first 1st and Aria Islam (‘22) placed second in this year’s Worcester County High School Arts Contest sponsored by the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club. This exhibition featured 27 pieces of student artwork submitted by art teachers from Pocomoke High School, Snow Hill High School, Stephen Decatur High School and Worcester Preparatory School.