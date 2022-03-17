On March 1, the Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing this month as March for Meals Month to recognize Worcester Commission on Aging (WorCOA) volunteers and staff, in partnership with MAC, Inc., the Area Agency on Aging as the backbone of the county’s Meals on Wheels program. As a direct result of their services, nutritious meals are delivered to seniors and individuals with disabilities who are at significant risk of hunger and isolation. Those pictured include COA Nutrition Manager Shelia Jackson (first row, from left), Executive Director John Durrough, and Deputy Director Brandy Trader; and Commissioners Chip Bertino (second row, from left), Jim Bunting, Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Diana Purnell, and Bud Church; and Commissioner Josh Nordstrom (third row).