BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball was well-represented in the Bayside South awards announced last week.

The Seahawks went a perfect 19-0 in the regular season and finished with a remarkable 21-2 record overall. Decatur was rewarded for their outstanding season when the Bayside South conference post-season awards were announced.

Nadia Bullock and Parkside’s Amanda Ballard were named Co-Bayside South Players of the Year. Decatur’s Scott Kurtz was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Mayah Garner, along with Parkside’s Beard, were named Co-Bayside South Defensive Players of the Year.

Named to the All-Bayside South First Team were Bullock and Garner. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur was Sam Boger. Shelby Rosemond and Allison Swift. Named to the All-Bayside South Defensive Team were Bullock, Garner and Rosemond.