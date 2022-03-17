Community Debates Library Book NEWARK – Concerns about book banning dominated a school board meeting this week. Dozens of citizens attended Tuesday’s Worcester County Board of Education meeting to share various concerns, the majority of which related to a library book under review. Though two community members asked the school system to review inclusion of the book “All Boys… Read More »

County Explores Options To Change Funding Formula SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to hire legal counsel to fight what they consider an unfair education funding formula. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to try to find legal counsel to find a way to address the state's funding formula for education. The formula currently in place will require Worcester County…

OC Composting Program To Expand In 2022 OCEAN CITY – New food waste goals, partnerships and pilot programs are just some of the ways organizers of a resort composting initiative hope to expand operations in 2022. In a press conference held Tuesday, Go Green OC founder Josh Chamberlain and Ocean Compost LLC owner Garvey Heiderman, proprietor of The Hobbit Restaurant, announced plans…