OC Elementary Held Annual Worcester County Humane Society Care for Pets Drive

Ocean City Elementary School recently held its annual Worcester County Humane Society Care for Pets Drive. This year, the students, faculty and staff collected $1188.55 as well as many boxes of treats, toys and supplies to help keep the shelter clean. The most exciting part of the 2022 pet drive was the grade level cat food competition which brought in 1,218 cans of Friskies canned cat food. A special thank you to 3rd grade teacher, Jen Spicer for organizing this year’s fundraiser. Third grade students and staff are pictured gathering the donations. Submitted Photos

