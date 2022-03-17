OCEAN CITY – A Williamsport, Md., man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly striking another man over the head with a beer bottle during an altercation in a downtown Boardwalk bar.

Around 10:40 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a Boardwalk bar at Talbot Street for a reported assault with a beer bottle. OCPD officers arrived on scene and observed a large and chaotic group of individuals screaming and yelling at each other, according to police reports.

One of the males involved in the altercation had on a green shirt covered in blood and a large contusion over his right eye, according to police reports. That male victim was trying to push his way through the crowd to get to the suspect, later identified as Jaden Brady, 21, of Williamsport, Md. As officers arrived, the victim advised Brady was the one that struck him in the head.

Officers interviewed Brady, who advised that while he was in the bar, he observed the victim “attack” his mother. However, Brady couldn’t specify how the victim had attacked his mother. Brady advised as a result to the victim attacking his mother, he had assaulted the victim, according to police reports.

Brady reportedly told police he could not remember how he hit the victim, but that he thought he struck the victim with his fist. When officers asked Brady if he could have hit the victim with a bottle, Brady said he could not remember, according to police reports. At that point, Brady was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of a laceration on the top of his head and the contusion above his eye. OCPD officers conducted a follow-up call to the victim’s girlfriend, who advised the victim needed eight staples on the top of his head to close the laceration from the beer bottle.

The victim’s girlfriend advised officers the altercation ignited from an ongoing family feud, according to police reports. Brady’s mother and the victim’s mother are reportedly cousins. The victim’s girlfriend told officers the victim was attempting to play peacekeeper during an argument that began at the bar and that when she saw the situation escalating, she attempted to escort the victim out of the bar.

The victim’s girlfriend told police as she and the victim were exiting the establishment, Brady pushed her from behind, causing the couple to fall to the ground. The victim’s girlfriend told officers while she was on the ground, she saw Brady hit her boyfriend on the top of his head with a beer bottle.