BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur standout Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech on an amazing run through the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament last weekend, collecting the school’s first-ever ACC championship and collecting honors along the way.

Aluma, who was a four-year letter winner at Decatur, started his collegiate career at Wofford, but followed coach Mike Young to Virginia Tech in the powerful ACC conference. After a steady rise at Va Tech, Aluma led the Hokies in scoring average this season at 19 points per game. He recorded eight double-doubles this season and scored over 20 points in nine games.

Aluma went on a torrid pace through the prestigious ACC tournament last weekend as the Hokies, who were a long shot coming in, won four straight games, culminating in a 19-point, 10-rebound effort against Duke in the ACC championship game. For Virginia Tech, the conference championship was the first for the program. Following the championship game, Aluma was named to the First-Team All-ACC Tournament team. Virginia Tech earned a number 11-seed in the NCAA tournament and will face sixth-seeded Texas in the opening round on Friday.