SNOW HILL – As a case involving legislative redistricting works its way through Maryland’s Court of Appeals, an order has been issued to move the primary election to July 19.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an order moving the 2022 primary election from June 28 to July 19.

“We’re in the process of redistricting for our legislative districts, and there’s a court case still being heard,” said Patricia Jackson, election director for the Worcester County Board of Elections. “So in order to allow time for that to be heard, the courts have decided to postpone the primaries to July 19.”

In an order issued Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Maryland ordered the 2022 primary for the gubernatorial elections be moved to July 19. The order also amends other deadlines for the primary election calendar, giving people more time to file for candidacy.

“The filing for candidacy has been pushed to April 15 …,” Jackson said. “It was March 22.”

Last month, the deadline for filing certificates of candidacy was extended from Feb. 22 to March 22. The newest order, however, now pushes that deadline back to April 15 at 9 p.m.

The deadline to withdraw a certificate of candidacy has also been extended to April 18, while the deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election has been extended to April 20. The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency has been extended to April 21.

“The Court of Appeals of Maryland … is vested with original jurisdiction to review the legislative districting plan upon petition of any registered voter, and has received timely-filed petitions challenging the validity of the 2022 legislative districting plan enacted by the General Assembly of Maryland as Senate Joint Resolution 2,” the order reads. “Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner, appointed by Order of this Court on January 28, 2022, has scheduled a hearing on the merits in the above-captioned cases to commence on March 23, 2022 and extend, if necessary, through March 25, 2022, which accordingly will occur after the current primary election candidate filing deadline of March 22, 2022.”

The order continues, “The Special Magistrate intends to produce and file a report with the Court on April 5, 2022. After the issuance of the Special Magistrate’s report, the parties may wish to file exceptions and/or request a hearing concerning the Special Magistrate’s report, which would require extension of various dates in the Election Calendar for the efficient conduct of an election after the determination of whether the legislative districting plan satisfies constitutional standards.”

The order, along with documents regarding all filed petitions, can be found on the Court of Appeals webpage.