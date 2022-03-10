During the months of January and February the members of TOPS #0169 (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) collected items for the Baby Boutique at the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin. Each week when they met at Atlantic General Hospital members donated supplies such as diapers, pajamas, onesies, blankets, bathrobes, hooded jackets and outerwear to fit children from newborn through age 5. Many miscellaneous items were included in the bounty that was delivered to the Grace Center recently by a representative of the group, Raye Simpson. Pictured are Raye Simpson and Joann Manole, the new executive director at the Grace Center.