Things I Like – March 11, 2022

St. Patrick’s parade weekend in OC

Jimmie and Sook’s in Cambridge

A drink at Shenanigans after the Boardwalk run

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Coachable youth athletes

Being inspired by the Paralympics

High school drama talent on stage

Milestone birthday celebrations

Coach K’s career

When my teen puts in the work for a good grade

Learning from a church sermon

An available handyman

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.