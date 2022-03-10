Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team edged Crofton last week to claim the state 3A-South region championship. The Seahawks did fall in the state quarterfinals, but enjoyed a remarkable season including a perfect 19-0 record in the regular season and an overall 20-2 mark. Pictured above, the team celebrates the regional championship win. Photo by J.P. Cathell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team won the state regional title last week, beating Crofton in a close one, 49-46, but bowed out in the next round.

Against Crofton in the 3A-South region final, the Seahawks led 23-17 at the half, but just 34-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Decatur girls hung on for the 49-46 win and the regional title. Nadia Bullock led the Seahawks with 25 points, while Sam Boger had 10 points and Mayah Garner added nine.

With the win, the Seahawks advanced to the state’s 3A elite eight, but fell in the next round to C. Milton Wright, 57-52. The Decatur girls went a perfect 19-0 in the regular season before falling in the Bayside Conference championship game. All in all, the Decatur girls went a remarkable 20-2 on the season.

The future looks bright for the girls’ varsity basketball team going forward with just two seniors and a lot of underclassmen on the current roster. With the exception of Bullock and Malery Andrews, the team appears to be loaded with several key players expected to return next season.