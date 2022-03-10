Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Raises Funds

by

Community BAt a recent meeting of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD), Ladies Auxiliary members Tina Rogers and Krista Radena presented a check for $15,000 to Gary McCabe, the BVFD’s current treasurer.  These funds were collected during many fundraisers that the Ladies Auxiliary held during 2021, including the chicken and dumpling carryout dinners, the pulled pork carryout, the barbecued chicken carryout and the gift card fund raiser.  Anyone who would like to assist the Auxiliary in fundraising efforts can call 619-922-9950 to volunteer.