Ara Kang Placed Third in the Elks Lodge Americanism Essay Contest

Students ABerlin Intermediate School student Ara Kang placed third in the Elks Lodge Americanism Essay Contest. Kang wrote an essay addressing the different ways one can show love of their country. Her essay will go on to compete at the state-level. Principal Ryan Cowder along with Allen and Gretchen Meyer of the Ocean City Elks Lodge were on hand to present her with the award. Submitted Photos