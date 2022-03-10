Office Manager Named

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola has announced that Linda Martin has accepted a position as the association’s senior executive office manager, effective immediately.

In her new role, Martin assumes the duties previously performed by the senior executive assistant, a position she had held temporarily since the beginning of the year.

“Linda has been a part of the Ocean Pines Association for many years, most recently as the office manager for the Public Works Department,” Viola said. “Her work with the leadership team on initiatives such as the DMA reserve study, the 2022/2023 fiscal year budget and Ocean Pines customer service illustrates her willingness to take on new responsibilities and makes her an ideal choice for this position.”

As senior executive office manager, Martin will report to and serve as a confidential assistant to the general manager. She will continue to lead the Compliance, Permits and Inspections (CPI) Department and customer service program, in addition to her new responsibilities.

She also will be responsible for performing tasks as the Board of Directors’ assistant secretary.

Born and raised on the western shore of Maryland, Martin majored in accounting at Anne Arundel Community College and has held a variety of financial-related jobs in government, retail, medical and community-based organizations.

She moved to the Eastern Shore in 2006 and worked for the Public Works/CPI Department from 2006-2017 as an office coordinator. She returned to Ocean Pines as the Public Works office manager last fall.

“Please join me in wishing Linda continued success in her new position,” Viola said.

X

Executive Chef Announced

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Derek Cantwell to executive chef at Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island, one of the hospitality group’s newest restaurants.

“Derek has been with SoDel Concepts since 2020, and he has demonstrated that he is a natural-born leader and talented chef,” Kammerer said. “He exemplifies the SoDel Concepts culture, which is committed to our guests, our team and our community.”

Cantwell, who grew up in South Carolina, attended Temple University in Philadelphia and interned at Alinea in Chicago, which has received three stars from the Michelin Guide. Back in Philly, he worked at Caribou Café, a Parisian bistro.

“I fell in love with the challenges and the excitement of the industry,” Cantwell said. “Every day is different, and this is an industry that rewards you for hard work and dedication.”

Cantwell joined SoDel Concepts as a line cook at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach, the hospitality group’s flagship restaurant.

He moved to Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick in late 2021. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2021, is the third Matt’s Fish Camp under the SoDel Concepts umbrella. The original location is in North Bethany Beach. The second is in Lewes.

Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts, said Cantwell brings a fresh eye and creativity to the culinary team. “He knows that making ‘beautiful, simple food’ isn’t easy,” Ruley said. “Without a lot of fuss, the ingredients and the skill must shine through every time.”

Cantwell said it is humbling to bring joy to the restaurant’s guests. “A plate of food is much more than something to eat,” he said. “It’s a way to share a passion and to connect at a table. All the hardworking folks at Matt’s Fish Camp feel the same way, and it’s rewarding to be surrounded by goal-oriented people.”

Cantwell and his wife, Nina, have three children: Claire, Logan and Olivia. They live in Berlin, Md.

X

New Practitioner

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Laureen Gallo, CRNP, to the TidalHealth OB/GYN team in Salisbury, Md. Gallo has worked at TidalHealth

since 2017 and is excited about her new role at TidalHealth OB/GYN, where she will practice alongside Dr. Thorpe.

Gallo received her Master of Science as a nurse practitioner in adult primary care from University of Maryland at Baltimore.

Gallo previously owned her own private practice, specializing in women’s health and gynecology. She enjoys community education, lecturing and has teaching experience at Salisbury University and Wilmington University. Gallo is only scheduling gynecology patients at this time.

X

Manager Hired

SALISBURY – InFocus Financial Advisors brings on their newest hire, Gregory S. Holman, as a senior relationship manager. Holman’s primary focus is on

business development for the firm and assisting the lead advisors pursue retirement success for our clients. Holman has a strong passion for assisting clients and is an ideal fit for the InFocus Financial Advisors team. Holman has seven years of finance experience ranging from banking to wealth management and plans to stay in the business until the day he retires. Holman holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University. In his free time, Holman likes to stay active by going to the gym, hiking, or any other activity that can get him outside.

InFocus Financial Advisors’ mission is to change lives by providing the solutions that can help increase our client’s confidence in retirement. The company helps people build social security income plans, design and implement cash flow strategies for retirement years, and manage their investment assets with strategies designed to help minimize market timing risk.

X

Promotion Announced

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Solutions IPEM is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Rigot, AIA, to associate. Rigot joined the architecture department in 2019 and has continually developed and demonstrated her abilities and professionalism in client relations and service, business development, and her dedication the practice of architecture in general. These abilities have substantially contributed to the success of the practice and its clients’ projects.

With over 14 years of experience in the field of architecture, she has been deeply involved in the design process for projects across a wide range of building types. Most recently, her portfolio at Solutions IPEM has grown to include multiple private residences, multifamily residential townhomes, mixed-use projects, community clubhouse and amenities designs, and medical office buildings. Her ability to turn ideas, inspiration, and conversation into exceptional designs has garnered the appreciation of her clients while her attention to detail and knowledge of building codes and practices has earned her a respected reputation with developers, builders, and consultants.

She is LEED accredited and a member of the AIA, as well as the Associated Builders and Contractors Association, where she is an active participant in their growing Young Professionals organization, is active with the Georgetown and Millsboro Chambers of Commerce and enjoys volunteering her time with Habitat for Humanity builds. In her spare time, she works on her home improvement projects designing and constructing the renovations herself.

X

Credential Earned

SALISBURY – Dr. Tammy Donaway, director of the Applied Business Learning Experience (ABLE) Program in Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, recently earned the Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP) credential.

Issued by the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance (NLA), the CNP is the only national nonprofit management credential in the U.S. SU partners with the NLA to offer the CNP.

Those earning the credential must complete a rigorous leadership development program that includes extensive, assessed coursework grounded in the 10 core competencies necessary for effective nonprofit leadership.