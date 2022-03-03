Worcester Preparatory School’s fourth grade took advantage of Valentine’s Day party down time to craft blankets to be donated to Project Linus.

The idea came to fourth grade teachers Kimberley Jankowski and Erin Shimko from homeroom mom, Sara Gorfinkel, and was supported by homeroom moms Wendy Caba-Labin, Kimberly Kappes and Jenna Hoch. Gorfinkel, along with her daughters Raia (fourth grade) and Nora (sixth grade) pre-cut all the blankets for the students to complete during their Valentine’s party on Friday.

Project Linus provides love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gift of a new, handmade blanket lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.” The local chapter, Project Linus of Lower Delmarva, is celebrating over 18 years of service to children of Delmarva, and over 13,000 huggable handmade blankets donated.

Pictured, above from left, are Cullen Giardina, Jack Hornung, CJ Labin, Landon Carmean and Nick Cipollone.

Below, from left, are Teaghan Weinstein, Alessia Ziman, Emma Mealy, Keller Hoch, Estelle Damouni, Elena Kappes and Taj Sands. Below right are Mara McClanahan and Raia Gorfinkel.