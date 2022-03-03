Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

March 3-6: OC Film Festival

In partnership with the Art League of OC, this festival features films by local and international filmmakers of every background and genre. Screenings at multiple venues around OC. ocmdfilmfestival.com.

March 5: Drive-Thru Fried Chicken

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host starting at 11 a.m. Menu includes four pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, apple sauce, roll and cupcake. Price $14.

March 5: Reminiscing Session

What did healing look like in 19th and 20th century African American communities? Did you know that spiderwebs played an important part? Join County Commissioner Diana Purnell and members of the Germantown School community at the Germantown School (10223 Trappe Road) from 10 a.m.-noon as they reminisce about the healing memories of their childhood. Seating will be limited. COVID protocols will be followed. Register by email germantownschool@-gmail.com or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

March 6-7: Spring Trade Expo

Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant

Association’s 48th Annual Ocean City Spring Trade Expo is an experience and is the fastest and most convenient way to see, taste, discover and learn about the new product innovations that are sure to inspire. Expo hours are Sunday, March 6 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, March 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. After March 2, on-site registration is $25 per person with proof of being in the industry. For complete Expo information, check out www.oceancitytradeexpo.com or call 410-289-6733.

March 11-13: Wool, Fiber Expo

At the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be vendors associated with the wool industry with raw and finished products for sale. Many classes available. Visit www.woolandfiber.com for class information and sign up. $4 admission or $5 for the weekend. 443-235-2926 for more information.

March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sponsored by the Delmarva Irish-American Club, the procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judging stand will be located. Live music festival at 45th Street during and after parade.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions-.info.

March 19: St. Joseph’s Festival

In less than a month, Ocean City’s largest Italian-American festival will reopen its doors for the first time in two years. Inside, the aroma of homecooked Italian foods will greet visitors, from minestrone soup to pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, breads, cakes, muffins and more. All from the kitchens and recipes of local Italian-American home cooks. Event will be held in St. Andrew’s Hall, Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes.

Food may be the essence of this annual celebration, but it is not the only attraction. As in past years, the St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for over-stuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items, and St. Joseph articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from area professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of this will come with a backdrop of Italian music provided by Baltimore’s Mario Monaldi band.

March 19: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive-thru pickup only at New Hope United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. Cost $14. 410-543-8244.

March 19: History Lesson

What did African American education look like in the early 20th century? Join Dr. Clara Small (Salisbury University professor emeritus) at the Germantown School (10223 Trappe Road in Berlin) from 10 a.m.-noon to learn about the role of Rosenwald schools in shaping Worcester County education. Meet students who attended the Germantown School, one of 11 Rosenwald schools in Worcester County and tour the school museum. Seating will be limited. COVID protocols will be followed. Register by email germantownschool@gmail.com or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

March 22: Medicare Class

If you are getting ready to turn 65 in the next 6 months, or will be signing up for Medicare soon, MAC’s “Aging Into Medicare” class is for you from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required and class size is limited. Masks must be worn while in the MAC building. Turning age 65 is a time when major Medicare planning takes place.

This free class will provide you with in-formation needed to make your best Medicare decisions, and how to avoid possible penalties and delays in coverage for failure to enroll during the specified Initial Enrollment Period. Discussion also will include how Medicare works, what it covers, and how and when to apply. The class will be presented by Michelle Parker, coordinator of MAC’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). To register for a class, call 410-742-0505, Ext 150.

March 24: Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Atlantic Health Center. 9714 Healthway Drive, Berlin.

This clinic is for those ages 5 and older. Registration is required. To register, please visit www.agh.care/vaccine.

March 26: Annual Oyster Roast

The Snow Hill Oyster Roast has become a town staple over the past 11 years. This all-you-can-eat style event features local vendors who serve up unique, and delicious, oyster-based dishes. In addition to the amazing food, attendees will enjoy two live bands, bottomless beer, prizes, and more. Tickets sell out quick though so be sure to grab yours while you can! This event is one you will not want to miss. Purchase tickets at snow-hillchamber.com.

March 26: Bull and Oyster Roast

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue will host from 4-7 p.m. Includes pit beef, oysters, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, cheese tray, dessert and draft beer. Music with DJ Mikey. Cost $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets available at the post or call 410-289-3166. Tickets are limited.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding its annual cash bingo at the main station. Tickets $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.