Things I Like – March 4, 2022

by

Ukraine’s courageous spirit

Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”

Shows of local support for Ukraine

west o bottle shop

Ski resorts getting snow in March

Monitoring the markets every day

When it looks warm outside and actually is

Watching college lacrosse

Flowers popping up in the cold weather

The talented journalists in Ukraine

An uninterrupted night of sleep

Overhearing a good coach’s instructions

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.