Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Donated to 4STEPS

At its Feb. 23 meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City provided a donation to 4STEPS Therapeutic Riding Program in Parsonsburg. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Tim Lund is pictured presenting a $500 donation to Sandy Winter, executive director of 4STEPS. The 4STEPS program uses horses to "enhance and improve the lives of children and adults with special needs. The program is adventure-based therapeutic/adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted services."