Handgun Arrests

OCEAN CITY — Two southern Maryland men were arrested last weekend after allegedly displaying loaded handguns to a victim during a verbal altercation at a midtown hotel.

Around 4:20 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a restaurant at 41st Street for a reported weapons violation. Officers responded when a male victim had called 911 to report a suspect had displayed a handgun to him at a nearby hotel, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with the victim, who told police he worked at the restaurant and was staying at the hotel when he walked back to his room to retrieve his phone charger, according to police reports. The victim was clearly distressed and shaking as he told officers about the incident, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police he was walking down the hallway to his room at the hotel when he encountered the group of suspects. The victim told police he had a brief and minor verbal altercation with one of the suspects in the hallway of the hotel.

When the victim exited his hotel room, he was encountered by two suspects, later identified as D’Nico Williams, 23, of Waldorf, Md., and Thomas Corbett-Jones, 21, of Temple Hills, Md., according to police reports. Williams removed a silver-colored handgun from his waist area and pointed the barrel directly at the victim, according to police reports.

Corbett-Jones also made a motion toward his waist area and the victim believed he was also retrieving a handgun, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police he feared for his life and did not want to return to the hotel.

A description of the suspects was broadcasted, and additional officers responded to the scene. Williams, Corbett-Jones and two other suspects were located in a nearby candy store. During a search, Williams was found with a handgun in the waist of his pants, while Corbett-Jones was found with a handgun tucked in his waistband below his hooded sweatshirt.

Williams was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, carrying a loaded handgun on his person, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Corbett-Jones was charged with carrying a loaded handgun on his person.

Traffic Stop Weapons

OCEAN CITY — A South Carolina man was arrested last weekend after a traffic stop revealed a loaded handgun and a metal baton in his vehicle.

Around 1:45 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 28th Street observed a man later identified as Edward Hubbard III, 38, of Irmo, S.C., stumbling while allegedly intoxicated along the sidewalk in front of one restaurant and bar. As the officer watched, Hubbard reportedly staggered to the parking lot of a neighboring establishment, got into his vehicle, started it up and backed out of a parking space.

The officer watched as Hubbard drove north through the parking lot and the officer activated his lights and siren and stopped Hubbard in the parking lot. Hubbard pulled into a parking spot. The officer reportedly asked Hubbard why he didn’t get a cab or a ride to his hotel, which was only a fraction of a mile from where he was pulled over. Hubbard told the officer he was not doing anything out of his limits and was fine to drive.

According to police reports, Hubbard was clearly intoxicated and should not have been driving a vehicle. As Hubbard exited the vehicle upon the officer’s request, the officer observed a large black metal baton in the driver’s door pocket of the vehicle, which was clearly within easy access of the driver, according to police reports.

The officer escorted Hubbard to a nearby bench and out of the rain and told him he was not allowed to carry a concealed deadly weapon in his vehicle. When asked if there was any other weapons or anything illegal in the vehicle, Hubbard told officers there was a handgun in the vehicle with a round in the chamber, according to police reports.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a silver handgun in a plastic tub in the center console with rounds in the chamber. Hubbard was arrested and charged with numerous traffic violations and possession of deadly weapons.

Police Officer Assault

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last weekend after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer following a routine traffic stop.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling uptown and observed a traffic violation in the area of 139th Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver, later identified as Stephen Smith, 25, of Ocean City, had a restriction on his license that permitted him to drive to work only, according to police reports.

The officer used a background check to determine Smith had been stopped in January for driving in violation of his license restriction. The officer reportedly asked Smith where he was coming from and where he was going, and Smith told him he was just driving home, according to police reports.

The officer was in the process of writing and printing a citation for Smith for violating his license restriction and a warning for driving while suspended. While the officer was completing the citation and warning, Smith drove away from the traffic stop, according to police reports.

The officer followed Smith until he parked his car in the driveway of his residence at 136th Street. The officer approached Smith, who backed away and stood in front of his vehicle. The officer attempted to arrest Smith and place him in handcuffs, but Smith pulled away and away and resisted, according to police reports.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist, and when that officer attempted to place Smith under arrest, Smith kicked the officer in the hip area, according to police reports. When officers did detain Smith and attempted to put him in a patrol vehicle for transport, Smith grabbed onto the outer frame of the door to prevent officers from placing him in the vehicle. He was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, along with the traffic violations.

Suspended Sentence For Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Fallston man, arrested last August after assaulting family members at a north-end condo, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault this week and was sentenced to six months in jail, all of which was then suspended.

Around 10:15 p.m. last Aug. 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 142nd Street for a reported assault that had occurred. The caller was a 13-year-old male, advised his uncle, later identified as David DeVries, 35, of Fallston, Md., had assaulted him and his grandmother, according to police reports.

Officers arrived and interviewed with the 13-year-old and his aunt, who advised DeVries had slapped her during an argument the night before. The investigation revealed DeVries had been in an argument with the female victim about who had rented the condo in which they were staying. The argument escalated with DeVries reportedly striking the female victim, punching her and slapping her in the face, according to police reports.

When the 13-year-old boy attempted to intervene, DeVries allegedly pushed the boy down to the ground, according to police reports. When OCPD officers arrived, DeVries was no longer at the scene. The female victim reached DeVries via cell phone and OCPD officers attempted to speak with him, but he was uncooperative and refused to return, according to police reports.

About two hours later, DeVries returned to the residence and forcefully broke the door in and entered the unit. The 13-year-old victim told police he was so scared that he hid in a bedroom with a frying pan.

OCPD officers returned to the scene and found DeVries in the unit and arrested him for second-degree assault. OCPD officers observed dents to the exterior door and the interior door had been dislodged from the wall. No other damage to the unit was located. The investigation revealed several members of the family were on vacation at the condo rented in the female victim’s name. DeVries was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

This week, Devries pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to six months, all of which was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for three years.