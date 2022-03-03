The Coastal Association of REALTORS® welcomed 19 new members during New Member Orientation on Feb. 18. New Member Orientation is a requirement for all members of Coastal. Attendees are introduced to services provided by the association. The class is held quarterly. Pictured in the top row, from left, are Lance Hair with Long and Foster, Tanner Moxley with Keller Williams, Brenda Hornung with Compass, Lisa Chamberlain with Newport Bay Realty, Kim Dixson with Redfin, Lachelle Scarlato with Coastal Life Realty, Brian Dave Ringold with Northrop Realty, Daniel Kacprzak with Northrop Realty and Dan Erb with Brennan Title. Pictured in the bottom row, from left, are Bradley Bjorkland with Keller Williams, Kim Brawn with Keller Williams, Brett Miller with Hileman Real-Estate. Tricia Krynitsky with Long and Foster, Erica Grim with Sheppard Realty, Isabel Medford with Keller Williams, Brian Swafford with Long and Foster, Lisa Perdue with Century 21, Alli Rash with ERA Martin and Peter McGough with Brennan Title.

New Location

OCEAN PINES – Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) relocated its Berlin office, formerly 314 Franklin Ave., to a brand new location in Ocean Pines. The new location address is 11107 Cathage Road, Unit 101, Berlin, MD 21811. POA Ocean Pines offers orthopaedic services, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The new office is fully equipped with 17 spacious exam rooms, on-site DME and x-ray imaging and offers a wide variety of orthopaedic specialties including foot/ankle, wrist/hand, elbow/shoulder, hip, knee, sports medicine, joint replacement and urgent care/same day appointments.

X

Grant Awarded

SALISBURY – The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) recently awarded nine grantees under the new “Pathways to Health Equity” program, investing a total of $13.5 million in new resources in underserved communities across the state.

TidalHealth, in partnership with the local health departments and a coalition of community-based stakeholders, was awarded $1.2 million to support the Rural Equity and Access to Community Health (REACH) project. The REACH project was the only grantee on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The project is a two-year pilot with the potential for another five years of funding to become a sustainable Health Equity Resource Community as defined by the Maryland Health Equity Resource Act approved during the 2021 state legislative session. The REACH Project will specifically address disparities in diabetes and hypertension experienced by the Black and Haitian population on the lower Eastern Shore.

“The REACH program will support multi-level, cross-sector strategies to advance health equity throughout the lower Eastern Shore,” said Kat Rodgers, MPH, Director of Community Health Initiatives at TidalHealth. “The project is the result of a community coalition working together with the same vision. We aim to empower people from historically disadvantaged neighborhoods to co-create systems that improve access to care and health literacy so that everyone has an equitable opportunity to achieve their optimal quality of life.”

Asthma, heart disease, mental health, substance use disorder, maternal and child health, and Sickle Cell Disease will be additional disparities targeted by the new grant.

X

License Earned

SALISBURY – Meredith Mears, advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate earned her Delaware real estate license. Mears is currently licensed in Maryland.

Mears specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial, medical, and retail properties, as well as land development. Mears has 20-plus years of client experience including local and statewide governments, commercial property owners and investors, and privately operating companies across the globe. In 2020, she was named a Top 100 Woman in the state of Maryland by The Daily Record for her vast contributions in business, community, and mentoring.

X

X

Scholars Named

SALISBURY – Salisbury University (SU) has been named among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the fifth year in a row.

SU also has been named among the nation’s leading producers of Fulbright Scholars and was one of only five institutions to make both lists.

The Fulbright is the country’s flagship international exchange program. Top-producing campuses were highlighted in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

SU Fulbright recipients during that academic year were alumni and recent graduates Abiodun Adeoye ’20, Jessica Pierce ’21, Julia Rohrer ’21, and Kathryn Stout ’15.

Adeoye, a history and political science major from Hyattsville, Md., was awarded an English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) in Kyrgyzstan. Pierce, a biological sciences and psychology major from Silver Spring, Md., earned a research award to study neuroscience in Norway. Rohrer, an English for speakers of other languages major, from Silver Spring, Md., received an ETA in Panama. Stout, an English major from Lusby, Md., won an ETA in Serbia.

SU has had 25 Fulbright Students since its first in 2012. Fifteen SU students are Fulbright semifinalists for 2022-23. More than 90 SU students have won national and international fellowships, scholarships and awards in the past decade.

SU faculty also earned multiple Fulbright honors for 2021-22. They included Dr. Dean Kotlowski, professor of history, named a Fulbright Distinguished Chair in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the Australian National University; Dr. Andrew Martino, dean of SU’s Glenda Chatham and Robert G. Clarke Honors College, selected for the Fulbright International Education Administrators Program; and Dr. Tina Reid, professor of nursing, who was selected for a four-year term on the national Fulbright Specialist Roster.

SU has a long history of faculty, administrator and alumni Fulbrighters, and has twice before been among the nation’s top producers of those awards.

X

Property Sale

LEWES, Del. – John McClellan and Kelly Jeter, advisors with SVN Miller recently settled on 18422 Coastal Highway in Lewes, DE. The 1.64-acre parcel located directly on the coveted Route 1 corridor in Lewes, Del., was being utilized as a commercial rental property.

An unsolicited offer prompted the sellers to investigate potential opportunities with their commercial real estate advisors, McClellan and Jeter. The analysis indicated that while the offer was strong, it may have been below market given the current level of activity. The McClellan Team advised the sellers to publicly list and market the property to receive maximum value. After four strong offers were received, final negotiations lead to a selling price over 50% greater than the original offer with a timely closing before the end of 2021.

“I am confident that our success was largely due to our efforts to maximize publication and marketing of the property and avoiding a ‘pocket listing’ mentality,” said McClellan of the McClellan Team. “It was our pleasure to work with the buyers on this transaction to bring our client’s goals to fruition.”

Joe and Brent Reed of Cape Realty represented the buyer. The new owners are presently evaluating various uses for the property and are actively seeking tenants.