Worcester County Law Enforcement Officers Graduated

by

Comunity AWorcester County law enforcement officers who graduated in the 87th entrance-level law enforcement class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Connor Bauer and Rachael Northam of the Pocomoke City Police Department. In the back, from left, are Nolan Kilchenstein, Kevin Murillo, Ryan Osowiecki, Matthew Porada and Thomas Stoltzfus of the Ocean City Police Department.