Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-

lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Feb. 26: Spa Day

This popular event returns to the Community Center with a Mardi Gras-style twist! Kids can enjoy an hour of pampering including nail painting, hair styling, a Mardi Gras craft, and snacks on Saturday, Feb. 26. Appointments are available from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 410-641-7052.

Feb. 26: Drive Thru Dinner

Chicken parmesan with spaghetti or homemade meatballs with spaghetti, both served with salad, garlic bread and dessert, $18 per dinner, pick-up time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. To place your order, call or email the church with the following information: Your Name, Phone Number and Dinner Choice. Orders at the door accepted on a first come first served basis: 410-641-2186 or bethany21811-@gmail.com.

Feb. 26: History Lesson

What did African American education look like in the early 20th century? Join Dr. Clara Small (Salisbury University professor emeritus) at the Germantown School (10223 Trappe Road in Berlin) from 10 a.m.-noon to learn about the role of Rosenwald schools in shaping Worcester County education. Meet students who attended the Germantown School, one of 11 Rosenwald schools in Worcester County and tour the school museum. Seating will be limited. COVID protocols will be followed. Register by email germantownschool@gmail.com or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

Feb. 26: Breakfast Buffet

All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

March 3: New Singers Invited

At 1 p.m., the Pine Tones Chorus will begin weekly Spring rehearsals, at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Potential new members are welcome to come and join the singing. Both ladies and gentlemen of all parts, soprano, alto, tenor and bass, are invited. The chorus musical style can be described as “easy listening.” Songs from movies, Broadway shows, and traditional tunes from Irving Berlin and Cole Porter are styles typically included in the Pine Tones programs. The Pine Tones have been presenting concerts in the spring and in December for more than 35 years. This year’s spring concert will be Sunday, June 5. For additional information, phone Karen McClure, 1-703-727-0528 or June Todd, 443-880-3922.

March 3-6: OC Film Festival

In partnership with the Art League of OC, this festival features films by local and international filmmakers of every background and genre. Screenings at multiple venues around OC. ocmdfilmfestival.com.

March 5: Drive-Thru Fried Chicken

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m. until. $14 each and includes four pieces of chicken string beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, applesauce, roll and cupcake. Stay in car and use east driveway.

March 6-7: Spring Trade Expo

Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association’s 48th Annual Ocean City Spring Trade Expo is an experience and is the fastest and most convenient way to see, taste, discover and learn about the new product innovations that are sure to inspire. Expo hours are Sunday, March 6 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, March 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. After March 2, on-site registration is $25 per person with proof of being in the industry. For complete Expo information, check out www.oceancitytradeexpo.com or call 410-289-6733.

March 11-13: Wool, Fiber Expo

At the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be vendors associated with the wool industry with raw and finished products for sale. Many classes available. Visit www.woolandfiber.com for class information and sign up. $4 admission or $5 for the weekend. 443-235-2926 for more information.

March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sponsored by the Delmarva Irish-American Club, the procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judging stand will be located. Live music festival at 45th Street during and after parade.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions-.info.

March 19: St. Joseph’s Festival

In less than a month, Ocean City’s largest Italian-American festival will reopen its doors for the first time in two years. Inside, the aroma of homecooked Italian foods will greet visitors, from minestrone soup to pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, breads, cakes, muffins and more. All from the kitchens and recipes of local Italian-American home cooks. Event will be held in St. Andrew’s Hall, Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes.

Food may be the essence of this annual celebration, but it is not the only attraction. As in past years, the St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for over-stuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items, and St. Joseph articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from area professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of this will come with a backdrop of Italian music provided by Baltimore’s Mario Monaldi band.

March 22: Medicare Class

If you are getting ready to turn 65 in the next 6 months, or will be signing up for Medicare soon, MAC’s “Aging Into Medicare” class is for you from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required and class size is limited. Masks must be worn while in the MAC building. Turning age 65 is a time when major Medicare planning takes place.

This free class will provide you with information needed to make your best Medicare decisions, and how to avoid possible penalties and delays in coverage for failure to enroll during the specified Initial Enrollment Period. Discussion also will include how Medicare works, what it covers, and how and when to apply. The class will be presented by Michelle Parker, coordinator of MAC’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). To register for a class, call 410-742-0505, Ext 150.

March 24:Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Atlantic Health Center. 9714 Healthway Drive, Berlin.

This clinic is for those ages 5 and older. Registration is required. To register, please visit www.agh.care/vaccine.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding its annual cash bingo at the main station. Tickets $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.