BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams turned in strong performances at the state 3A-East regional meet last week with several first-place individual finishes.

On the boys’ side, Alec McCabe finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle. Daniel Karcheuski came in first in the 200-yard individual medley. Gavin Stearn came in first in the 50-yard freestyle, while Chase Ponton was 12th.   Karcheuski was second in the 100-yard butterfly, while Mason Castanares was fifth.

Stearn finished first in the 100-yard freestyle. Ponton was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, and Bryce Gill was 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

On the girls’ side, Sierra Wakefield finished second in the 200-yard freestyle. Natalie Canham was second in the 200-yard individual medley, while Emma Coyman finished eighth. Trista Harner was second in the 50-yard freestyle, while Kayden Hamby finished sixth. Wakefield was second in the 100-yard butterfly, while Hamby finished third.

Harner finished second in the 100-yard freestyle, while Vienna Williams was ninth. Katelyn Pizlo was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, while Molly Hoffman was seventh. Katie Mitchell was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, while Hoffman was eighth. Canham was third in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Williams finished seventh.



